Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

977 Woodruff Place East Dr

977 Woodruff Place East Drive · No Longer Available
Location

977 Woodruff Place East Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Historic Woodruff Place duplex - hardwood floors - Property Id: 142064

woodwork original and 1900's character throughout the house
Kitchen has dishwasher and refrigerator with water/ice
Basement has W/D and room for storage
Relax on the front porch & enjoy the fenced back yard (gardening and/or grilling?)
1 car garage included

Neighborhood: Live amongst the urns, fountains, and esplanades in this friendly historic neighborhood that has an estimated 800+ participate in Halloween, an awesome 4th of July parade with more participants than viewers and great homemade floats. Neighborhood thrives off of volunteers who keep up the infrastructure of this beautiful park like neighborhood.

Incredibly close to Mass Ave and Monon Trail. Spades Park and Spades Library are within walking distance.

Terms: No smoking (outside only). Small pets allowed ($25/month). Deposit same as rent. Minimum of a year lease. Tenant responsible for lawn and snow care.
Utilities: Responsibility of tenant. Home has steam heat and window air conditioning units
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142064p
Property Id 142064

(RLNE5081903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 Woodruff Place East Dr have any available units?
977 Woodruff Place East Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 977 Woodruff Place East Dr have?
Some of 977 Woodruff Place East Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 Woodruff Place East Dr currently offering any rent specials?
977 Woodruff Place East Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 Woodruff Place East Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 977 Woodruff Place East Dr is pet friendly.
Does 977 Woodruff Place East Dr offer parking?
Yes, 977 Woodruff Place East Dr offers parking.
Does 977 Woodruff Place East Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 977 Woodruff Place East Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 Woodruff Place East Dr have a pool?
No, 977 Woodruff Place East Dr does not have a pool.
Does 977 Woodruff Place East Dr have accessible units?
No, 977 Woodruff Place East Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 977 Woodruff Place East Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 977 Woodruff Place East Dr has units with dishwashers.
