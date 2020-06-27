977 Woodruff Place East Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Historic Woodruff Place duplex - hardwood floors - Property Id: 142064



woodwork original and 1900's character throughout the house

Kitchen has dishwasher and refrigerator with water/ice

Basement has W/D and room for storage

Relax on the front porch & enjoy the fenced back yard (gardening and/or grilling?)

1 car garage included



Neighborhood: Live amongst the urns, fountains, and esplanades in this friendly historic neighborhood that has an estimated 800+ participate in Halloween, an awesome 4th of July parade with more participants than viewers and great homemade floats. Neighborhood thrives off of volunteers who keep up the infrastructure of this beautiful park like neighborhood.



Incredibly close to Mass Ave and Monon Trail. Spades Park and Spades Library are within walking distance.



Terms: No smoking (outside only). Small pets allowed ($25/month). Deposit same as rent. Minimum of a year lease. Tenant responsible for lawn and snow care.

Utilities: Responsibility of tenant. Home has steam heat and window air conditioning units

