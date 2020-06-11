945 N. Livingston Avenue

945 North Livingston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Near Westside
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move in Special!!!! - Freshly Rehabbed property on Indy's West side. This home has so much to offer and would be perfect for a small family. As a move in special you will get a brand new 50 inch flat screen TV!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
