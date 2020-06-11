All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:35 AM

945 N. Livingston Avenue

945 North Livingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

945 North Livingston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in Special!!!! - Freshly Rehabbed property on Indy's West side. This home has so much to offer and would be perfect for a small family.
As a move in special you will get a brand new 50 inch flat screen TV!!

(RLNE4454572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 N. Livingston Avenue have any available units?
945 N. Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 945 N. Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
945 N. Livingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 N. Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 945 N. Livingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 945 N. Livingston Avenue offer parking?
No, 945 N. Livingston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 945 N. Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 N. Livingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 N. Livingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 945 N. Livingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 945 N. Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 945 N. Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 945 N. Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 N. Livingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 N. Livingston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 N. Livingston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
