945 N. California Street
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

945 N. California Street

945 N California St · No Longer Available
Location

945 N California St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
945 N. California Street Available 05/08/20 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome by IUPUI & IU Med Center - Our 4 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome is located at the corner of 10th and California Street. This is the ideal floor plan for 4-5 roommates as it is 3 levels, 2,241 square feet and close to the IUPUI Campus & IU Med Center.

There are 3 off-street parking spaces and a fenced backyard. The kitchen is equipped with sleek black appliances. A washer and dryer is also included.

The townhome is entirely electric and the residents are responsible for all utilities. Electric and water/sewer are mandatory services.

Call us today for a tour - 317.600.3622

(RLNE2738999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 N. California Street have any available units?
945 N. California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 N. California Street have?
Some of 945 N. California Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 N. California Street currently offering any rent specials?
945 N. California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 N. California Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 N. California Street is pet friendly.
Does 945 N. California Street offer parking?
Yes, 945 N. California Street offers parking.
Does 945 N. California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 N. California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 N. California Street have a pool?
No, 945 N. California Street does not have a pool.
Does 945 N. California Street have accessible units?
No, 945 N. California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 945 N. California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 N. California Street does not have units with dishwashers.

