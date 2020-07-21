9428 Park Meridian Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located off 96th & Meridian Ave, within minutes to I-465, Clay Terrace, Keystone at the Crossing, shops and more. This beautiful, 3-level townhome features engineered hardwood floors, large family room with a gas fireplace and an awesome lower level with large bar for entertaining. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, large pantry, center island and granite countertops. Breakfast area leads out to a large deck. Master suite includes dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. 12-month lease $2350. 18-month lease $2300. A Must See!

