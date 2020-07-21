All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM

9428 Park Meridian Drive

9428 Park Meridian Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9428 Park Meridian Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nora - Far Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located off 96th & Meridian Ave, within minutes to I-465, Clay Terrace, Keystone at the Crossing, shops and more. This beautiful, 3-level townhome features engineered hardwood floors, large family room with a gas fireplace and an awesome lower level with large bar for entertaining. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, large pantry, center island and granite countertops. Breakfast area leads out to a large deck. Master suite includes dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. 12-month lease $2350. 18-month lease $2300. A Must See!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9428 Park Meridian Drive have any available units?
9428 Park Meridian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9428 Park Meridian Drive have?
Some of 9428 Park Meridian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9428 Park Meridian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9428 Park Meridian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9428 Park Meridian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9428 Park Meridian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9428 Park Meridian Drive offer parking?
No, 9428 Park Meridian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9428 Park Meridian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9428 Park Meridian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9428 Park Meridian Drive have a pool?
No, 9428 Park Meridian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9428 Park Meridian Drive have accessible units?
No, 9428 Park Meridian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9428 Park Meridian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9428 Park Meridian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
