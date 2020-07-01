All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:39 PM

934 North Leland Avenue

934 North Leland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

934 North Leland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you are in the market for your perfect rental home, you have come to the right place. You don't want to miss this well maintained updated large one-bedroom home. Your new place will be walking distance to restaurants, Kroger and many more places within blocks.

Application - $50/Applicant
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2193719332

To view the home, schedule a self-guided tour using the Rently.com link below.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1237722?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 North Leland Avenue have any available units?
934 North Leland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 934 North Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
934 North Leland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 North Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 North Leland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 934 North Leland Avenue offer parking?
No, 934 North Leland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 934 North Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 North Leland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 North Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 934 North Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 934 North Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 934 North Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 934 North Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 North Leland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 934 North Leland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 North Leland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

