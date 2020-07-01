934 North Leland Avenue

Amenities
If you are in the market for your perfect rental home, you have come to the right place. You don't want to miss this well maintained updated large one-bedroom home. Your new place will be walking distance to restaurants, Kroger and many more places within blocks.
Application - $50/Applicant
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2193719332
To view the home, schedule a self-guided tour using the Rently.com link below.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1237722?source=marketing
Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com
Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2
*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.