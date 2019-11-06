926 Cecil Ave

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning extra storage range

This fantastic home is renovated and ready! It has a spacious kitchen with stove and range, back yard, off street parking, AC and a storage shed for extra storage!!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years