926 Cecil Ave
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

926 Cecil Ave

926 Cecil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

926 Cecil Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/759806f0fa ---- This fantastic home is renovated and ready! It has a spacious kitchen with stove and range, back yard, off street parking, AC and a storage shed for extra storage!! Look no further and schedule your showing appointment TODAY!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Cecil Ave have any available units?
926 Cecil Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Cecil Ave have?
Some of 926 Cecil Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Cecil Ave currently offering any rent specials?
926 Cecil Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Cecil Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Cecil Ave is pet friendly.
Does 926 Cecil Ave offer parking?
Yes, 926 Cecil Ave offers parking.
Does 926 Cecil Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Cecil Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Cecil Ave have a pool?
No, 926 Cecil Ave does not have a pool.
Does 926 Cecil Ave have accessible units?
No, 926 Cecil Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Cecil Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 Cecil Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

