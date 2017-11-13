All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
920 East 52ND Street
920 East 52ND Street

920 East 52nd Street
Indianapolis
Meridian Kessler
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

920 East 52nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take advantage of all this area has to offer! Prime Meridian Kessler location close to the Red Line, College Ave, and walkable to restaurants, shops, and the Monon Trail with an easy commute downtown. Three well-sized bedrooms offer flexible options (office, den, roommates?). Clean, neutral decor is move-in ready. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry. A large unfinished basement with laundry provides the perfect storage area, with well sized closet on the main as well. Cozy up to the wood burning fireplace or relax outside on either front porch or back deck. Pets are welcome and the yard will be fenced soon. Local, responsive owners/landlords close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 East 52ND Street have any available units?
920 East 52ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 East 52ND Street have?
Some of 920 East 52ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 East 52ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
920 East 52ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 East 52ND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 East 52ND Street is pet friendly.
Does 920 East 52ND Street offer parking?
No, 920 East 52ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 920 East 52ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 East 52ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 East 52ND Street have a pool?
No, 920 East 52ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 920 East 52ND Street have accessible units?
No, 920 East 52ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 920 East 52ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 East 52ND Street has units with dishwashers.

