920 East 52ND Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Take advantage of all this area has to offer! Prime Meridian Kessler location close to the Red Line, College Ave, and walkable to restaurants, shops, and the Monon Trail with an easy commute downtown. Three well-sized bedrooms offer flexible options (office, den, roommates?). Clean, neutral decor is move-in ready. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry. A large unfinished basement with laundry provides the perfect storage area, with well sized closet on the main as well. Cozy up to the wood burning fireplace or relax outside on either front porch or back deck. Pets are welcome and the yard will be fenced soon. Local, responsive owners/landlords close by.