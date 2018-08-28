917 East Minnesota Street

Amenities

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This Immaculate updated home is off Pleasant Run Parkway & Shelby and is minutes to Downtown, Fountain Square & I-70. Home features a formal dining room, lovely kitchen with all new stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space. Hardwood floors and a great living room. Two bedrooms and two full baths on main level. Third bedroom upstairs with two bonus areas. Nice backyard with a patio and 2-car detached garage. Lovely front porch. This home is a Must See! Pets Negotiable! *Backyard will be sodded*.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.