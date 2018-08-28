All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:14 PM

917 East Minnesota Street

917 East Minnesota Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This Immaculate updated home is off Pleasant Run Parkway & Shelby and is minutes to Downtown, Fountain Square & I-70. Home features a formal dining room, lovely kitchen with all new stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space. Hardwood floors and a great living room. Two bedrooms and two full baths on main level. Third bedroom upstairs with two bonus areas. Nice backyard with a patio and 2-car detached garage. Lovely front porch. This home is a Must See! Pets Negotiable! *Backyard will be sodded*.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 East Minnesota Street have any available units?
917 East Minnesota Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 East Minnesota Street have?
Some of 917 East Minnesota Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 East Minnesota Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 East Minnesota Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 East Minnesota Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 East Minnesota Street is pet friendly.
Does 917 East Minnesota Street offer parking?
Yes, 917 East Minnesota Street offers parking.
Does 917 East Minnesota Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 East Minnesota Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 East Minnesota Street have a pool?
No, 917 East Minnesota Street does not have a pool.
Does 917 East Minnesota Street have accessible units?
No, 917 East Minnesota Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 East Minnesota Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 East Minnesota Street does not have units with dishwashers.
