All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 909 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
909 Main Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

909 Main Street

909 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

909 Main Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath apartment available in Broadripple!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Main Street have any available units?
909 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Main Street have?
Some of 909 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 909 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 909 Main Street offer parking?
No, 909 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 909 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Main Street have a pool?
No, 909 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 909 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Main Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College