909 Main Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM
909 Main Street
909 Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
909 Main Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath apartment available in Broadripple!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 Main Street have any available units?
909 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 909 Main Street have?
Some of 909 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 909 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 909 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 909 Main Street offer parking?
No, 909 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 909 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Main Street have a pool?
No, 909 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 909 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
