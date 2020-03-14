8915 South Keystone Avenue

Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

Keystone South Professional Bldg has 3 units available. As low as $1 per ft which includes utilities, Taxes, and CAM. Zoned C3 and across from Greenwood Park Mall behind the Citizens Bank. Plenty of parking! Possible flex rental space with shared conf room as low as $239 month for private office; Suite H has 1,083 SF; Suite G 300 sq ft; Suite C 800 sf with kitchenette & bath

Need a conference room south from time to time? This might be your next biz spot! Perfect for young attorney, insurance agent, accountant, tax office-- plenty of parking. See agent remarks.