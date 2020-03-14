All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:15 AM

8915 South Keystone Avenue

8915 South Keystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8915 South Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Keystone South Professional Bldg has 3 units available. As low as $1 per ft which includes utilities, Taxes, and CAM. Zoned C3 and across from Greenwood Park Mall behind the Citizens Bank. Plenty of parking! Possible flex rental space with shared conf room as low as $239 month for private office; Suite H has 1,083 SF; Suite G 300 sq ft; Suite C 800 sf with kitchenette & bath
Need a conference room south from time to time? This might be your next biz spot! Perfect for young attorney, insurance agent, accountant, tax office-- plenty of parking. See agent remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8915 South Keystone Avenue have any available units?
8915 South Keystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8915 South Keystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8915 South Keystone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8915 South Keystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8915 South Keystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8915 South Keystone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8915 South Keystone Avenue offers parking.
Does 8915 South Keystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8915 South Keystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8915 South Keystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 8915 South Keystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8915 South Keystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8915 South Keystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8915 South Keystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8915 South Keystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8915 South Keystone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8915 South Keystone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

