All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:08 AM

8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive

8651 Jaffa Ct Edr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Nora - Far Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8651 Jaffa Ct Edr, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nora - Far Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Quiet 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a premium location with a view overlooking the water. This one level condo, offers wide open spaces. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinetry and pendant lighting. Master suite is flooded with natural light and gives way to a stylish renovated full bath. Sliding glass doors open out to balcony. Amazing amenities include fitness center, pool, and tennis facilities where the very popular pickle ball can be played. Affordable utilities. Assigned heated parking with extra storage. Modern, cheerful interior in private gated community. All the exterior maintenance and lawn care, building and common area insurance, water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 11 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive have any available units?
8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive have?
Some of 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive offers parking.
Does 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive has a pool.
Does 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive has accessible units.
Does 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College