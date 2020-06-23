8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive

Amenities
Quiet 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a premium location with a view overlooking the water. This one level condo, offers wide open spaces. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinetry and pendant lighting. Master suite is flooded with natural light and gives way to a stylish renovated full bath. Sliding glass doors open out to balcony. Amazing amenities include fitness center, pool, and tennis facilities where the very popular pickle ball can be played. Affordable utilities. Assigned heated parking with extra storage. Modern, cheerful interior in private gated community. All the exterior maintenance and lawn care, building and common area insurance, water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent.