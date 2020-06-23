8651 JAFFA COURT EAST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking pool tennis court

Quiet 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a premium location with a view overlooking the water. This one level condo, offers wide open spaces. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinetry and pendant lighting. Master suite is flooded with natural light and gives way to a stylish renovated full bath. Sliding glass doors open out to balcony. Amazing amenities include fitness center, pool, and tennis facilities where the very popular pickle ball can be played. Affordable utilities. Assigned heated parking with extra storage. Modern, cheerful interior in private gated community. All the exterior maintenance and lawn care, building and common area insurance, water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent.