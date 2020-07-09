All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:50 PM

8434 East 36th Place

8434 East 36th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8434 East 36th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This cozy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath is a semi open concept brick home. It is well lit with natural lighting. It has an eat in kitchen, comes with gorgeous dark hardwood cabinets and updated fixtures and vinyl flooring. Includes a covered back porch area perfect for summer BBQs! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8434 East 36th Place have any available units?
8434 East 36th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8434 East 36th Place have?
Some of 8434 East 36th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8434 East 36th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8434 East 36th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8434 East 36th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8434 East 36th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8434 East 36th Place offer parking?
No, 8434 East 36th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8434 East 36th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8434 East 36th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8434 East 36th Place have a pool?
No, 8434 East 36th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8434 East 36th Place have accessible units?
No, 8434 East 36th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8434 East 36th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8434 East 36th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

