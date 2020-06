Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home. This adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath home is the perfect space. You will enjoy the modern look and feel, the new carpet, upgraded bathroom, and kitchen and everything this home offers. This home will rent fast so make sure its the one you see today. Refrigerator and stove will be placed at the time of rental.