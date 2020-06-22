Amenities

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME!! - 8413 E. 37th Place

Indianapolis, IN 46226



Jaw dropping 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property with over sized living room and separate dining room. This home features, Fresh Paint plus laminate floor for that sleek wood look.



Large living room can hold sectional furniture with room to spare.

This property comes with stove, refrigerator plus dishwasher for appliances.



Living here gives you quick access to multiple highways, beautiful parks, and comfortable living!



Pets are welcome! No breed or size restrictions



We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 30.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



Zillow and Trulia users, must include phone number so we can contact you!



Check out www.MetroDetroitRentals.com for all of our available rentals

Call or Text 248-243-6648 or 313-887-0245



