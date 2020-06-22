All apartments in Indianapolis
8413 E. 37th Place

8413 37th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8413 37th Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME!! - 8413 E. 37th Place
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Jaw dropping 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property with over sized living room and separate dining room. This home features, Fresh Paint plus laminate floor for that sleek wood look.

Large living room can hold sectional furniture with room to spare.
This property comes with stove, refrigerator plus dishwasher for appliances.

Living here gives you quick access to multiple highways, beautiful parks, and comfortable living!

Pets are welcome! No breed or size restrictions

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 30.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

Zillow and Trulia users, must include phone number so we can contact you!

Check out www.MetroDetroitRentals.com for all of our available rentals
Call or Text 248-243-6648 or 313-887-0245

(RLNE4423473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 E. 37th Place have any available units?
8413 E. 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8413 E. 37th Place have?
Some of 8413 E. 37th Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 E. 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8413 E. 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 E. 37th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8413 E. 37th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8413 E. 37th Place offer parking?
No, 8413 E. 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8413 E. 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 E. 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 E. 37th Place have a pool?
No, 8413 E. 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8413 E. 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 8413 E. 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 E. 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 E. 37th Place has units with dishwashers.
