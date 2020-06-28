All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:16 PM

8409 Christiana Lane

8409 Christiana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8409 Christiana Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in Lawrence Township off 86th & Hague Road and is minutes Castleton shopping, I69, Geist and more! This well-maintained home features a split floor plan with a main level master bedroom, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room, large living room with a wood burning fireplace and a 2-car attached garage. The other two bedrooms are upstairs along with another full bathroom. Take advantage of the huge fenced backyard and deck. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8409 Christiana Lane have any available units?
8409 Christiana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8409 Christiana Lane have?
Some of 8409 Christiana Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8409 Christiana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8409 Christiana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8409 Christiana Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8409 Christiana Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8409 Christiana Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8409 Christiana Lane offers parking.
Does 8409 Christiana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8409 Christiana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8409 Christiana Lane have a pool?
No, 8409 Christiana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8409 Christiana Lane have accessible units?
No, 8409 Christiana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8409 Christiana Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8409 Christiana Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
