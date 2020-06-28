8409 Christiana Lane

Amenities

This home is located in Lawrence Township off 86th & Hague Road and is minutes Castleton shopping, I69, Geist and more! This well-maintained home features a split floor plan with a main level master bedroom, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room, large living room with a wood burning fireplace and a 2-car attached garage. The other two bedrooms are upstairs along with another full bathroom. Take advantage of the huge fenced backyard and deck. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



