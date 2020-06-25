All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8332 Sansa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8332 Sansa Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

8332 Sansa Street

8332 Sansa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8332 Sansa Street, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 Sansa Street have any available units?
8332 Sansa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8332 Sansa Street currently offering any rent specials?
8332 Sansa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 Sansa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8332 Sansa Street is pet friendly.
Does 8332 Sansa Street offer parking?
No, 8332 Sansa Street does not offer parking.
Does 8332 Sansa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8332 Sansa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 Sansa Street have a pool?
No, 8332 Sansa Street does not have a pool.
Does 8332 Sansa Street have accessible units?
No, 8332 Sansa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 Sansa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8332 Sansa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8332 Sansa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8332 Sansa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College