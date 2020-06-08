8332 Quetico Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Coming Soon***8332 Quetico/Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Pike Township!!! - ***Coming Soon***This home has been completely rehabbed from floor to ceiling! Updates include new flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, updated lighting, updated kitchen appliances, new counter tops, landscaping and so many finishing touches to make this the perfect home for you!! The home is located in the quiet Crooked Creek Heights neighborhood. Enjoy the private fenced area off the kitchen or invite family over to enjoy the spacious backyard! Please contact Mike for more details and to schedule a tour



Michael@zuluscape.com (317)210.0018



Sorry, we are not accepting Section 8 at this time.



(RLNE2813520)