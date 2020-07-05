Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8302 Laughlin Drive.
8302 Laughlin Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
8302 Laughlin Drive
8302 Laughlin Drive
·
No Longer Available
8302 Laughlin Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
garage
garage
EAST/WARREN TWP
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car garage/Fenced back yard!
Nice ranch style home with newer roof, windows and flooring. Fenced backyard! Call today to schedule a showing! Available now!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8302 Laughlin Drive have any available units?
8302 Laughlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 8302 Laughlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Laughlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Laughlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8302 Laughlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8302 Laughlin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8302 Laughlin Drive offers parking.
Does 8302 Laughlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 Laughlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Laughlin Drive have a pool?
No, 8302 Laughlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8302 Laughlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 8302 Laughlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Laughlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8302 Laughlin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8302 Laughlin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8302 Laughlin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
