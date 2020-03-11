All apartments in Indianapolis
829 VILLA Avenue

829 Villa Avenue · (317) 863-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

829 Villa Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For Lease - Available May 1, 2020. Large, Spacious home in popular Fountain Square! This beautifully updated home features tall ceilings, fresh paint and flooring throughout. This Newly UPDATED home has 4 roomy bedrooms and bright, open kitchen. Just a couple blocks the great restaurants, night life, shopping, concerts that Fountain Square has to offer! Easy access to the new Red Line and other public transportation means a quick commute to the downtown sports and entertainment venues and beyond!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 VILLA Avenue have any available units?
829 VILLA Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 829 VILLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
829 VILLA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 VILLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 829 VILLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 829 VILLA Avenue offer parking?
No, 829 VILLA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 829 VILLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 VILLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 VILLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 829 VILLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 829 VILLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 829 VILLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 829 VILLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 VILLA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 829 VILLA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 VILLA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
