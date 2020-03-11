829 VILLA Avenue

Amenities

For Lease - Available May 1, 2020. Large, Spacious home in popular Fountain Square! This beautifully updated home features tall ceilings, fresh paint and flooring throughout. This Newly UPDATED home has 4 roomy bedrooms and bright, open kitchen. Just a couple blocks the great restaurants, night life, shopping, concerts that Fountain Square has to offer! Easy access to the new Red Line and other public transportation means a quick commute to the downtown sports and entertainment venues and beyond!