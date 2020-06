Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This lovely condo is located off 86th & Payne Road in Crooked Creek. Home is minutes to St. Vincent Hospital, I-465, College Park, restaurants and shops. Home features lovely laminate flooring, fresh paint and new carpet. Cute kitchen with stainless appliances. Formal dining room leads out to a fenced-in patio area with storage. 1-car garage. Move-in Ready! *Owner will be managing home*

Contact us to schedule a showing.