8214 Castle Farms Road

Tri-level home in popular Lawrence Township. This spacious home offers 3 comfortable bedrooms and two full baths on upper level. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, beautiful white cabinets, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Home also has a formal dining room on the main level. Downstairs has more added space with a half bath and fireplace. Spectacular deck and astounding fully fenced yard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).