Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

8214 Castle Farms Road

8214 Castle Farms Road · No Longer Available
Location

8214 Castle Farms Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tri-level home in popular Lawrence Township. This spacious home offers 3 comfortable bedrooms and two full baths on upper level. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, beautiful white cabinets, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Home also has a formal dining room on the main level. Downstairs has more added space with a half bath and fireplace. Spectacular deck and astounding fully fenced yard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8214 Castle Farms Road have any available units?
8214 Castle Farms Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8214 Castle Farms Road have?
Some of 8214 Castle Farms Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8214 Castle Farms Road currently offering any rent specials?
8214 Castle Farms Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8214 Castle Farms Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8214 Castle Farms Road is pet friendly.
Does 8214 Castle Farms Road offer parking?
No, 8214 Castle Farms Road does not offer parking.
Does 8214 Castle Farms Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8214 Castle Farms Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8214 Castle Farms Road have a pool?
No, 8214 Castle Farms Road does not have a pool.
Does 8214 Castle Farms Road have accessible units?
No, 8214 Castle Farms Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8214 Castle Farms Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8214 Castle Farms Road has units with dishwashers.
