817 East IOWA Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

817 East IOWA Street

817 Iowa St · No Longer Available
Location

817 Iowa St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Make the discovery... Warm and striking new updates make this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit a "10". All new flooring; luxury vinyl flooring, new paint, updated kitchen & bath. All appliances including washer, dryer, electric stove, microhood, refrigerator, & dishwasher. 1 private parking space with extra street parking. Window blinds on all windows included. Discover Fountain Square... Just southeast of downtown, you will find independent restaurants, live music and performance, working artists with a vibrant arts scene and fashion, comics, musical instruments, fresh flowers and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

