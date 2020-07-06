All apartments in Indianapolis
8155 River Mist Lane

Location

8155 River Mist Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in desirable Franklin Township off Arlington and Stop 11. Minutes to I-65, St.Francis Hospital, Greenwood and more. This condo features 2 bed, 2. bath all appliances including a washer and dryer. Nice master with a walk-in closet. 1-car attached garage & cozy patio. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8155 River Mist Lane have any available units?
8155 River Mist Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8155 River Mist Lane have?
Some of 8155 River Mist Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8155 River Mist Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8155 River Mist Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8155 River Mist Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8155 River Mist Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8155 River Mist Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8155 River Mist Lane offers parking.
Does 8155 River Mist Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8155 River Mist Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8155 River Mist Lane have a pool?
No, 8155 River Mist Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8155 River Mist Lane have accessible units?
No, 8155 River Mist Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8155 River Mist Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8155 River Mist Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

