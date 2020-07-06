8155 River Mist Lane

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in desirable Franklin Township off Arlington and Stop 11. Minutes to I-65, St.Francis Hospital, Greenwood and more. This condo features 2 bed, 2. bath all appliances including a washer and dryer. Nice master with a walk-in closet. 1-car attached garage & cozy patio. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

