8139 East 37th Place

Amenities

carpet range oven refrigerator

Awesome 3 bedroom home. There is a wide-open kitchen and open floor plan. The new carpet in the home demonstrates the great maintenance and cleanliness here in this home. You will be very close to all shopping and stores and everything you could need. There is a HUGE backyard for all the times to spend with your family. Don't miss out on this great home. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.