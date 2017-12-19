Awesome 3 bedroom home. There is a wide-open kitchen and open floor plan. The new carpet in the home demonstrates the great maintenance and cleanliness here in this home. You will be very close to all shopping and stores and everything you could need. There is a HUGE backyard for all the times to spend with your family. Don't miss out on this great home. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8139 East 37th Place have any available units?
8139 East 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.