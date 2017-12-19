All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8139 East 37th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8139 East 37th Place
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

8139 East 37th Place

8139 East 37th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8139 East 37th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Awesome 3 bedroom home. There is a wide-open kitchen and open floor plan. The new carpet in the home demonstrates the great maintenance and cleanliness here in this home. You will be very close to all shopping and stores and everything you could need. There is a HUGE backyard for all the times to spend with your family. Don't miss out on this great home. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8139 East 37th Place have any available units?
8139 East 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8139 East 37th Place have?
Some of 8139 East 37th Place's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8139 East 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8139 East 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8139 East 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8139 East 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8139 East 37th Place offer parking?
No, 8139 East 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8139 East 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8139 East 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8139 East 37th Place have a pool?
No, 8139 East 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8139 East 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 8139 East 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8139 East 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8139 East 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College