8033 Clayburn Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/24fa396014 ----

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has a great room with a brick fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a pantry and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms all have hardwood floors, nice closets with built in shelving. The back covered deck overlooks the large back yard. The house has a 2 car garage and a large storage shed. Not Section 8. Schedule a showing today!



Disposal

Fireplace/Decorative

Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer Connection