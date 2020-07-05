All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

8033 Clayburn Ct

8033 Clayburn Court · No Longer Available
Location

8033 Clayburn Court, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/24fa396014 ----
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has a great room with a brick fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a pantry and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms all have hardwood floors, nice closets with built in shelving. The back covered deck overlooks the large back yard. The house has a 2 car garage and a large storage shed. Not Section 8. Schedule a showing today!

Disposal
Fireplace/Decorative
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Clayburn Ct have any available units?
8033 Clayburn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8033 Clayburn Ct have?
Some of 8033 Clayburn Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Clayburn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Clayburn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Clayburn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8033 Clayburn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8033 Clayburn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Clayburn Ct offers parking.
Does 8033 Clayburn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 Clayburn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Clayburn Ct have a pool?
No, 8033 Clayburn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8033 Clayburn Ct have accessible units?
No, 8033 Clayburn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Clayburn Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8033 Clayburn Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
