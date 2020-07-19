7917 Begonia Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Front yard landscape, arched windows and an etched glass entry door on the front give indication that this home is filled with upgrades.

Upon entering the front door you find yourself in the spacious living and dining room which also is connected to a beautiful kitchen.

This kitchen has a perfect contrast with the wood cabinetry and the new stainless steel appliances inlcluding dishwasher, cooker hood, stove and refrigerator,and a closet pantry to meet all your storage needs.

High ceilings, storage closets, ceiling fans, A/C, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a large back yard with great lawn make this house perfect.

You will fall in love with this beautiful house that you could soon call home!



Disposal

Washer/Dryer In Unit