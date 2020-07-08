All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7835 Chicopee Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7835 Chicopee Court
Last updated December 18 2019 at 5:05 PM

7835 Chicopee Court

7835 Chicopee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7835 Chicopee Court, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Glenn's Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Plenty of room to roam in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Perry Township, conveniently located between Highway 37 and 135 on Indy's South Side. Nice, eat-in kitchen with a full set of appliances. Homes features all new flooring and paint throughout and a nice back yard with deck. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 Chicopee Court have any available units?
7835 Chicopee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7835 Chicopee Court currently offering any rent specials?
7835 Chicopee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 Chicopee Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7835 Chicopee Court is pet friendly.
Does 7835 Chicopee Court offer parking?
No, 7835 Chicopee Court does not offer parking.
Does 7835 Chicopee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7835 Chicopee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 Chicopee Court have a pool?
No, 7835 Chicopee Court does not have a pool.
Does 7835 Chicopee Court have accessible units?
No, 7835 Chicopee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 Chicopee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7835 Chicopee Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7835 Chicopee Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7835 Chicopee Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College