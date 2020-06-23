All apartments in Indianapolis
7834 Park North Bend

7834 Park North Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7834 Park North Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Red Brick Front Home with a Loft! This Property features an Open Floor Concept, Great Room with Ceiling Fan and Cathedral Ceiling, Dining Room, Updated Kitchen with Appliances Included. Your Master Bedroom on the Main Level has a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, Dual Vanity Sinks and Walk-in Closet. Upper Level includes a Loft overlooking the Great Room, Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and 2 more Bedrooms. There is a 2 Car Attached Garage.

Electric, water, sewer

Washington Township Schools. Northside near St. Vincent Hospital. Easy access to schools and freeways.

This Home is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Available 10/18/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7834 Park North Bend have any available units?
7834 Park North Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7834 Park North Bend have?
Some of 7834 Park North Bend's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7834 Park North Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7834 Park North Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7834 Park North Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 7834 Park North Bend is pet friendly.
Does 7834 Park North Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7834 Park North Bend offers parking.
Does 7834 Park North Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7834 Park North Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7834 Park North Bend have a pool?
No, 7834 Park North Bend does not have a pool.
Does 7834 Park North Bend have accessible units?
No, 7834 Park North Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7834 Park North Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 7834 Park North Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

