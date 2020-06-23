7834 Park North Bend

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Red Brick Front Home with a Loft! This Property features an Open Floor Concept, Great Room with Ceiling Fan and Cathedral Ceiling, Dining Room, Updated Kitchen with Appliances Included. Your Master Bedroom on the Main Level has a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, Dual Vanity Sinks and Walk-in Closet. Upper Level includes a Loft overlooking the Great Room, Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and 2 more Bedrooms. There is a 2 Car Attached Garage.



Electric, water, sewer



Washington Township Schools. Northside near St. Vincent Hospital. Easy access to schools and freeways.



This Home is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Available 10/18/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.