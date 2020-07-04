7628 Snowflake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful bi-level home located on the South side of Indianapolis, IN offers 3 beds and 2.5 bath and is move-in ready today. The kitchen features tile flooring, all stainless steel appliances, gorgeous back splash, and tons of cabinetry and countertop space. The 2-car attached garage leads you in to the lower level living area, which has a brick fireplace and sliding glass doors that leads out to the fenced backyard, patio area, and the 2nd-story back deck. The main living area upstairs has a luxurious vinyl plank flooring. The master-suite showcases a large closet and a full bath which has a walk in shower with tile back splash. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.