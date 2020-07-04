All apartments in Indianapolis
7628 Snowflake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7628 Snowflake Drive

7628 Snowflake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7628 Snowflake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful bi-level home located on the South side of Indianapolis, IN offers 3 beds and 2.5 bath and is move-in ready today. The kitchen features tile flooring, all stainless steel appliances, gorgeous back splash, and tons of cabinetry and countertop space. The 2-car attached garage leads you in to the lower level living area, which has a brick fireplace and sliding glass doors that leads out to the fenced backyard, patio area, and the 2nd-story back deck. The main living area upstairs has a luxurious vinyl plank flooring. The master-suite showcases a large closet and a full bath which has a walk in shower with tile back splash. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7628 Snowflake Drive have any available units?
7628 Snowflake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7628 Snowflake Drive have?
Some of 7628 Snowflake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7628 Snowflake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7628 Snowflake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7628 Snowflake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7628 Snowflake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7628 Snowflake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7628 Snowflake Drive offers parking.
Does 7628 Snowflake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7628 Snowflake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7628 Snowflake Drive have a pool?
No, 7628 Snowflake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7628 Snowflake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7628 Snowflake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7628 Snowflake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7628 Snowflake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

