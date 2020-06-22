All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7558 Rogers Drive

7558 Rogers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7558 Rogers Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Call for Details! 317-793-3770

This bright home has beautiful natural light that will make you feel welcome when you come home every day! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It also comes with a breakfast bar that divides the open kitchen and family room complete with beautiful brick fireplace look. There are ceiling fans in all three bedrooms, spacious closets, and did I mention a 2 car garage!?!? This lovely home also has a large sun room, a storage barn and a huge fenced in backyard. Too many extras to list! Stop by today! This newly listed property will not last long!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7558 Rogers Drive have any available units?
7558 Rogers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7558 Rogers Drive have?
Some of 7558 Rogers Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7558 Rogers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7558 Rogers Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7558 Rogers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7558 Rogers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7558 Rogers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7558 Rogers Drive does offer parking.
Does 7558 Rogers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7558 Rogers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7558 Rogers Drive have a pool?
No, 7558 Rogers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7558 Rogers Drive have accessible units?
No, 7558 Rogers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7558 Rogers Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7558 Rogers Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
