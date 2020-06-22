7558 Rogers Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Call for Details! 317-793-3770



This bright home has beautiful natural light that will make you feel welcome when you come home every day! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It also comes with a breakfast bar that divides the open kitchen and family room complete with beautiful brick fireplace look. There are ceiling fans in all three bedrooms, spacious closets, and did I mention a 2 car garage!?!? This lovely home also has a large sun room, a storage barn and a huge fenced in backyard. Too many extras to list! Stop by today! This newly listed property will not last long!!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.