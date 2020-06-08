752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1

Amenities

*APPLIANCES ARE BEING INSTALLED*



Wonderfully updated Garfield Park duplex! Three bedrooms with ample closets provide flexible living arrangements (home office, kids room, etc.). Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen and beautifully retiled tub!



Literally across the street from Pleasant Run Trail; tons of green space to walk/jog along the scenery and just one block from Garfield Park! Easy highway access and just minutes to Fountain Square, Bates-Hendricks, and downtown. Won't last long!



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.