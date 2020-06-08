All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM

752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1

752 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

752 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*APPLIANCES ARE BEING INSTALLED*

Wonderfully updated Garfield Park duplex! Three bedrooms with ample closets provide flexible living arrangements (home office, kids room, etc.). Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen and beautifully retiled tub!

Literally across the street from Pleasant Run Trail; tons of green space to walk/jog along the scenery and just one block from Garfield Park! Easy highway access and just minutes to Fountain Square, Bates-Hendricks, and downtown. Won't last long!

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 have any available units?
752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College