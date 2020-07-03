All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

7446 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47daccc04a ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with carport and large fenced back yard, also has a spacious kitchen with fridge and stove, living room, laundry area and central air. Do not miss out on this great opportunity. Schedule your tour today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7446 E 34th St have any available units?
7446 E 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7446 E 34th St have?
Some of 7446 E 34th St's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7446 E 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
7446 E 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7446 E 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7446 E 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 7446 E 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 7446 E 34th St offers parking.
Does 7446 E 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7446 E 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7446 E 34th St have a pool?
No, 7446 E 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 7446 E 34th St have accessible units?
No, 7446 E 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7446 E 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7446 E 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.

