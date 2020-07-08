All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7414 Sedgewick Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7414 Sedgewick Way
Last updated January 28 2020 at 5:46 AM

7414 Sedgewick Way

7414 Sedgewick Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I69-Fall Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7414 Sedgewick Way, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/31/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 14 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7414 Sedgewick Way have any available units?
7414 Sedgewick Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7414 Sedgewick Way currently offering any rent specials?
7414 Sedgewick Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 Sedgewick Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7414 Sedgewick Way is pet friendly.
Does 7414 Sedgewick Way offer parking?
Yes, 7414 Sedgewick Way offers parking.
Does 7414 Sedgewick Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7414 Sedgewick Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 Sedgewick Way have a pool?
Yes, 7414 Sedgewick Way has a pool.
Does 7414 Sedgewick Way have accessible units?
No, 7414 Sedgewick Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 Sedgewick Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7414 Sedgewick Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7414 Sedgewick Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7414 Sedgewick Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College