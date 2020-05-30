All apartments in Indianapolis
725 Sweet Creek Drive

725 Sweet Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

725 Sweet Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
725 Sweet Creek / 3 bed 2.5 bathroom home in Warren Township - Up for rent is an amazingly beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms. This property offers tons of living space - family room and a large living room with a loft upstairs. Large master suite also really adds to this property. The highlight of this property is the amazing patio deck that seamlessly flows into a pond. This home rents for $1275.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1275.00. Hurry and schedule your appointment today! If interested in a showing please contact Michael at 317-210-0018 or Michael@zuluscape.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Sweet Creek Drive have any available units?
725 Sweet Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 725 Sweet Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
725 Sweet Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Sweet Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Sweet Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 725 Sweet Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 725 Sweet Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 725 Sweet Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Sweet Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Sweet Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 725 Sweet Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 725 Sweet Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 725 Sweet Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Sweet Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Sweet Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Sweet Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
