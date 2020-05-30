725 Sweet Creek Drive

Amenities

725 Sweet Creek / 3 bed 2.5 bathroom home in Warren Township - Up for rent is an amazingly beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms. This property offers tons of living space - family room and a large living room with a loft upstairs. Large master suite also really adds to this property. The highlight of this property is the amazing patio deck that seamlessly flows into a pond. This home rents for $1275.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1275.00. Hurry and schedule your appointment today! If interested in a showing please contact Michael at 317-210-0018 or Michael@zuluscape.com



