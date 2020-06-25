Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 723 Lynn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
723 Lynn St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
723 Lynn St
723 Lynn Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
723 Lynn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this gem located west of downtown. Cozy and updated. Beautiful hardwood floors! This one is waiting for you to call it home! $550
$250 Deposit Special
Call text or email to set up a showing! Ask for Austin
317-766-1137
Email: Austinleasingagent@gmail.com
(RLNE4853961)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 723 Lynn St have any available units?
723 Lynn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 723 Lynn St have?
Some of 723 Lynn St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 723 Lynn St currently offering any rent specials?
723 Lynn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Lynn St pet-friendly?
No, 723 Lynn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 723 Lynn St offer parking?
No, 723 Lynn St does not offer parking.
Does 723 Lynn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Lynn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Lynn St have a pool?
No, 723 Lynn St does not have a pool.
Does 723 Lynn St have accessible units?
No, 723 Lynn St does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Lynn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Lynn St does not have units with dishwashers.
