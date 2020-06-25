All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

723 Lynn St

723 Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Location

723 Lynn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Check out this gem located west of downtown. Cozy and updated. Beautiful hardwood floors! This one is waiting for you to call it home! $550
$250 Deposit Special

Call text or email to set up a showing! Ask for Austin
317-766-1137
Email: Austinleasingagent@gmail.com

(RLNE4853961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Lynn St have any available units?
723 Lynn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Lynn St have?
Some of 723 Lynn St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Lynn St currently offering any rent specials?
723 Lynn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Lynn St pet-friendly?
No, 723 Lynn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 723 Lynn St offer parking?
No, 723 Lynn St does not offer parking.
Does 723 Lynn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Lynn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Lynn St have a pool?
No, 723 Lynn St does not have a pool.
Does 723 Lynn St have accessible units?
No, 723 Lynn St does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Lynn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Lynn St does not have units with dishwashers.
