723 Lynn St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out this gem located west of downtown. Cozy and updated. Beautiful hardwood floors! This one is waiting for you to call it home! $550

$250 Deposit Special



Call text or email to set up a showing! Ask for Austin

317-766-1137

Email: Austinleasingagent@gmail.com



(RLNE4853961)