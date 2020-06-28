All apartments in Indianapolis
7203 Jupiter Drive
7203 Jupiter Drive

7203 Jupiter Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Majestic 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home featuring a Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings and Ceiling Fan has Lots of Natural Light from the Large Windows and Open Floor Plan. Kitchen with All Appliances Included, Split Floor Plan Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Private Bathroom with Shower, and two Additional Bedrooms which share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, Dining Room with French Doors to the Side Patio is open to the Great Room. Laundry Room for Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up, Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers. Enjoy Barbecues on the Patio and Good Times with Family and Friends in the Back Yard. Easy Access to Interstates, Shopping, Entertainment, Dining, Just 12 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport, and Less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

All Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 7203 Jupiter Drive have any available units?
7203 Jupiter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7203 Jupiter Drive have?
Some of 7203 Jupiter Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7203 Jupiter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7203 Jupiter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 Jupiter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7203 Jupiter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7203 Jupiter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7203 Jupiter Drive offers parking.
Does 7203 Jupiter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7203 Jupiter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 Jupiter Drive have a pool?
No, 7203 Jupiter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7203 Jupiter Drive have accessible units?
No, 7203 Jupiter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 Jupiter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7203 Jupiter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
