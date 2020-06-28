7203 Jupiter Drive

Amenities

Majestic 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home featuring a Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings and Ceiling Fan has Lots of Natural Light from the Large Windows and Open Floor Plan. Kitchen with All Appliances Included, Split Floor Plan Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Private Bathroom with Shower, and two Additional Bedrooms which share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, Dining Room with French Doors to the Side Patio is open to the Great Room. Laundry Room for Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up, Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers. Enjoy Barbecues on the Patio and Good Times with Family and Friends in the Back Yard. Easy Access to Interstates, Shopping, Entertainment, Dining, Just 12 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport, and Less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



All Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

