717 Prairie Depot

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fb27c901a ---- This 3 bed and 2 full bathroom ranch style home is just perfect! As you enter the home you are greeted with amazing plank hardwood flooring throughout the large open concept and vaulted ceiling living room and kitchen. The kitchen has been recently updated with fresh cabinets, counter tops and appliances and has an eat-in area. The master suite offers a large bedroom, walk-in closet and separate full bath. The other two bedrooms are very large and share the 2nd full bath (one has a walk-in closet). Washer and dryer hookups in the separate laundry room. Other great perks of this home is the large back yard, back deck and fenced in yard. Two car attached garage with auto garage door and central air.Blinds provided. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Stove, Fridge, dishwasher and microwave included! Security Deposit = $1,299 Utilities - Tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Fence Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups