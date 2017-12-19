All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

717 Prairie Depot, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fb27c901a ---- This 3 bed and 2 full bathroom ranch style home is just perfect! As you enter the home you are greeted with amazing plank hardwood flooring throughout the large open concept and vaulted ceiling living room and kitchen. The kitchen has been recently updated with fresh cabinets, counter tops and appliances and has an eat-in area. The master suite offers a large bedroom, walk-in closet and separate full bath. The other two bedrooms are very large and share the 2nd full bath (one has a walk-in closet). Washer and dryer hookups in the separate laundry room. Other great perks of this home is the large back yard, back deck and fenced in yard. Two car attached garage with auto garage door and central air.Blinds provided. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Stove, Fridge, dishwasher and microwave included! Security Deposit = $1,299 Utilities - Tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Fence Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 717 Prairie Depot have any available units?
717 Prairie Depot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Prairie Depot have?
Some of 717 Prairie Depot's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Prairie Depot currently offering any rent specials?
717 Prairie Depot is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Prairie Depot pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Prairie Depot is pet friendly.
Does 717 Prairie Depot offer parking?
Yes, 717 Prairie Depot offers parking.
Does 717 Prairie Depot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Prairie Depot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Prairie Depot have a pool?
No, 717 Prairie Depot does not have a pool.
Does 717 Prairie Depot have accessible units?
No, 717 Prairie Depot does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Prairie Depot have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Prairie Depot has units with dishwashers.

