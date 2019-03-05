7145 Bruin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This property is located off Shelbyville Rd & Southport near numerous restaurants, shopping, Bunker Hill Elementary, Smock Golf Course & I-65. The home features an over-sized living room and family room. The family room features a cozy fireplace. Enjoy the huge loft that offers large windows for natural lighting. Large eat-in-kitchen with newer kitchen appliances and a spacious fenced-in back yard with patio for entertaining. The Master Bedroom features a very large walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a garden tub. Pets Negotiable! : Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.