Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:40 PM

7145 Bruin Drive

Location

7145 Bruin Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
** UNIT PENDING **

This property is located off Shelbyville Rd & Southport near numerous restaurants, shopping, Bunker Hill Elementary, Smock Golf Course & I-65. The home features an over-sized living room and family room. The family room features a cozy fireplace. Enjoy the huge loft that offers large windows for natural lighting. Large eat-in-kitchen with newer kitchen appliances and a spacious fenced-in back yard with patio for entertaining. The Master Bedroom features a very large walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a garden tub. Pets Negotiable! : Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7145 Bruin Drive have any available units?
7145 Bruin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7145 Bruin Drive have?
Some of 7145 Bruin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7145 Bruin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7145 Bruin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7145 Bruin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7145 Bruin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7145 Bruin Drive offer parking?
No, 7145 Bruin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7145 Bruin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7145 Bruin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7145 Bruin Drive have a pool?
No, 7145 Bruin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7145 Bruin Drive have accessible units?
No, 7145 Bruin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7145 Bruin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7145 Bruin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

