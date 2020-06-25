6962 Oak Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Unbeatable Arden Gem! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has been updated from top to bottom. Elegant eat-in kitchen, oversized living room, and a sun splashed study anchor the main level. Upstairs features a large master bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom, a second full bath and 3 spacious bedrooms. Don't miss the finished basement that includes newer clothes washer & dryer, along with a newer furnace and water heater. Experience all that the Arden has to offer as one of Indy's most desirable neighborhoods!