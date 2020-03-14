6941 Caro Drive

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Wayne Township. This home has so many wonderful amenities! Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has a window that looks into the spacious living room that has cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan, and cozy fireplace. Master bedrooms features its own en suite master bathroom with separate tub and stand up shower. Backyard is completely fenced in and has a patio perfect for entertaining! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.