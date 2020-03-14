All apartments in Indianapolis
6941 Caro Drive

Location

6941 Caro Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Wayne Township. This home has so many wonderful amenities! Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has a window that looks into the spacious living room that has cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan, and cozy fireplace. Master bedrooms features its own en suite master bathroom with separate tub and stand up shower. Backyard is completely fenced in and has a patio perfect for entertaining! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6941 Caro Drive have any available units?
6941 Caro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6941 Caro Drive have?
Some of 6941 Caro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6941 Caro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6941 Caro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6941 Caro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6941 Caro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6941 Caro Drive offer parking?
No, 6941 Caro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6941 Caro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6941 Caro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6941 Caro Drive have a pool?
No, 6941 Caro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6941 Caro Drive have accessible units?
No, 6941 Caro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6941 Caro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6941 Caro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

