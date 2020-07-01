All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6847 West 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6847 West 15th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6847 West 15th Street

6847 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6847 West 15th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch-style home is located on the West side of Indianapolis, IN. The home features plush neutral-tone carpeting in the bedroom and living areas and a beautiful tile flooring in the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen also features tile-back splash and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space. There is an extra office/den space right off of the dining room and the back door leads you out to the large fenced in backyard with a patio space that would be perfect for pets and entertaining guests.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6847 West 15th Street have any available units?
6847 West 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6847 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6847 West 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6847 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6847 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6847 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 6847 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6847 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6847 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6847 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 6847 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6847 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 6847 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6847 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6847 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6847 West 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6847 West 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College