6847 West 15th Street

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch-style home is located on the West side of Indianapolis, IN. The home features plush neutral-tone carpeting in the bedroom and living areas and a beautiful tile flooring in the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen also features tile-back splash and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space. There is an extra office/den space right off of the dining room and the back door leads you out to the large fenced in backyard with a patio space that would be perfect for pets and entertaining guests.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.