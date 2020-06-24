All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6834 Turnberry Way

6834 Turnberry Way · No Longer Available
Location

6834 Turnberry Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1236 square feet of comfortable living space. It includes a cozy living room, spacious family room, cook-friendly kitchen, concrete back patio, fenced-in back yard, and so much more just waiting for you to make it yours! There is neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with black cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6834 Turnberry Way have any available units?
6834 Turnberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6834 Turnberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
6834 Turnberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6834 Turnberry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6834 Turnberry Way is pet friendly.
Does 6834 Turnberry Way offer parking?
No, 6834 Turnberry Way does not offer parking.
Does 6834 Turnberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6834 Turnberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6834 Turnberry Way have a pool?
No, 6834 Turnberry Way does not have a pool.
Does 6834 Turnberry Way have accessible units?
No, 6834 Turnberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6834 Turnberry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6834 Turnberry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6834 Turnberry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6834 Turnberry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
