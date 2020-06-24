All apartments in Indianapolis
6827 Amber Springs Way

6827 Amber Springs Way · No Longer Available
Location

6827 Amber Springs Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Galludet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This gorgeous 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Home is located in Amber Ridge Subdivision in popular Franklin Township, just minutes from I-65 and Franklin Township Community Park. This home features fresh paint throughout, new flooring, a beautiful kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, newer countertops, a center island, all new stainless appliances. Enjoy the large back yard with a patio. The master suite includes a nice bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Four bedrooms upstairs and fifth bedroom downstairs. Pets Negotiable! A Must See!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6827 Amber Springs Way have any available units?
6827 Amber Springs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6827 Amber Springs Way have?
Some of 6827 Amber Springs Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6827 Amber Springs Way currently offering any rent specials?
6827 Amber Springs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6827 Amber Springs Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6827 Amber Springs Way is pet friendly.
Does 6827 Amber Springs Way offer parking?
No, 6827 Amber Springs Way does not offer parking.
Does 6827 Amber Springs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6827 Amber Springs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6827 Amber Springs Way have a pool?
No, 6827 Amber Springs Way does not have a pool.
Does 6827 Amber Springs Way have accessible units?
No, 6827 Amber Springs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6827 Amber Springs Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6827 Amber Springs Way does not have units with dishwashers.
