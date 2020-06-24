6827 Amber Springs Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Home is located in Amber Ridge Subdivision in popular Franklin Township, just minutes from I-65 and Franklin Township Community Park. This home features fresh paint throughout, new flooring, a beautiful kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, newer countertops, a center island, all new stainless appliances. Enjoy the large back yard with a patio. The master suite includes a nice bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Four bedrooms upstairs and fifth bedroom downstairs. Pets Negotiable! A Must See!

