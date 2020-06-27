All apartments in Indianapolis
6818 Bretton Circle

Location

6818 Bretton Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This awesome 2-story is located in Pike Township off 71st & Michigan Rd close to shopping, dining, schools and highway access. Home features a wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen with bar area, and a fenced-in backyard. Master bedroom boasts walk-in closet, large garden tub and separate shower. The garage has extra space for work area or storage. Entertain friends and family in the formal dining room & living room. Open concept kitchen area with access to a large deck out back. Pets Negotiable!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6818 Bretton Circle have any available units?
6818 Bretton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6818 Bretton Circle have?
Some of 6818 Bretton Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6818 Bretton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6818 Bretton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6818 Bretton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6818 Bretton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6818 Bretton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6818 Bretton Circle offers parking.
Does 6818 Bretton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6818 Bretton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6818 Bretton Circle have a pool?
No, 6818 Bretton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6818 Bretton Circle have accessible units?
No, 6818 Bretton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6818 Bretton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6818 Bretton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
