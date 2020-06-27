6818 Bretton Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This awesome 2-story is located in Pike Township off 71st & Michigan Rd close to shopping, dining, schools and highway access. Home features a wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen with bar area, and a fenced-in backyard. Master bedroom boasts walk-in closet, large garden tub and separate shower. The garage has extra space for work area or storage. Entertain friends and family in the formal dining room & living room. Open concept kitchen area with access to a large deck out back. Pets Negotiable!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.