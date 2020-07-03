All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

6758 Pembridge Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, loft and 1,461 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, cook-friendly kitchen, fenced in backyard, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it yours! There is plush, neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/info/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6758 Pembridge Way have any available units?
6758 Pembridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6758 Pembridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
6758 Pembridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6758 Pembridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6758 Pembridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 6758 Pembridge Way offer parking?
No, 6758 Pembridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 6758 Pembridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6758 Pembridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6758 Pembridge Way have a pool?
No, 6758 Pembridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 6758 Pembridge Way have accessible units?
No, 6758 Pembridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6758 Pembridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6758 Pembridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6758 Pembridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6758 Pembridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.

