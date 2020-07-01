6716 Raritan Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

***Coming Soon***1st week of April...This home has been completely rehabbed from floor to ceiling!! Recent rehab includes fresh paint throughout, new flooring throughout, refinished kitchen cabinets with new hardware, new bathroom vanities, updated lighting and fixtures throughout, new furnace and A/C unit, new roof and so many finishing touches to make this the perfect home!! The spacious backyard will be great for enjoying the remaining warm evenings outside! Please call Jamie for more details and to schedule a tour of the home.



If interested in a showing please contact Mike at

317-210-0018.

Sorry, not accepting Section 8 at this time.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 4/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.