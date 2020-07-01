All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 21 2020

6716 Raritan Court

6716 Raritan Court · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Raritan Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
***Coming Soon***1st week of April...This home has been completely rehabbed from floor to ceiling!! Recent rehab includes fresh paint throughout, new flooring throughout, refinished kitchen cabinets with new hardware, new bathroom vanities, updated lighting and fixtures throughout, new furnace and A/C unit, new roof and so many finishing touches to make this the perfect home!! The spacious backyard will be great for enjoying the remaining warm evenings outside! Please call Jamie for more details and to schedule a tour of the home.

If interested in a showing please contact Mike at
317-210-0018.
Sorry, not accepting Section 8 at this time.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 4/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Raritan Court have any available units?
6716 Raritan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6716 Raritan Court currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Raritan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Raritan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 Raritan Court is pet friendly.
Does 6716 Raritan Court offer parking?
No, 6716 Raritan Court does not offer parking.
Does 6716 Raritan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Raritan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Raritan Court have a pool?
No, 6716 Raritan Court does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Raritan Court have accessible units?
No, 6716 Raritan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Raritan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6716 Raritan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6716 Raritan Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6716 Raritan Court has units with air conditioning.

