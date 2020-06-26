All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6646 Kinnerton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6646 Kinnerton Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:13 AM

6646 Kinnerton Drive

6646 Kinnerton Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Bayswater
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6646 Kinnerton Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6646 Kinnerton Drive have any available units?
6646 Kinnerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6646 Kinnerton Drive have?
Some of 6646 Kinnerton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6646 Kinnerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6646 Kinnerton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6646 Kinnerton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6646 Kinnerton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6646 Kinnerton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6646 Kinnerton Drive offers parking.
Does 6646 Kinnerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6646 Kinnerton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6646 Kinnerton Drive have a pool?
No, 6646 Kinnerton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6646 Kinnerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6646 Kinnerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6646 Kinnerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6646 Kinnerton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College