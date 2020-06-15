6646 Heritage Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check Out this Amazing Lease Opportunity in Franklin Township! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Open Concept Ranch Style Home has Just Over 1,700 sq/ft with Updates Galore! Featuring Newer Carpet, Fresh-Neutral Paint, Modern Fixtures, & Updated Hardware! Kitchen offers Stainless Steel Appliances, Center Island, Engineered Hardwood Floors, & Beautiful White Cabinets. Huge Master Bathroom has Double Sinks and Large Shower with Separate Jetted Tub. Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Master Closet. Cheery Sunroom also has Engineered Hardwoods & is a GREAT Spot for all your Extra Space Needs! Fenced Yard with Mini Barn for Storage! Don't Miss out on this Opportunity! There Won't Be Another Lease Opportunity Like this One!