Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

6646 Heritage Hill Drive

6646 Heritage Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6646 Heritage Hill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check Out this Amazing Lease Opportunity in Franklin Township! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Open Concept Ranch Style Home has Just Over 1,700 sq/ft with Updates Galore! Featuring Newer Carpet, Fresh-Neutral Paint, Modern Fixtures, & Updated Hardware! Kitchen offers Stainless Steel Appliances, Center Island, Engineered Hardwood Floors, & Beautiful White Cabinets. Huge Master Bathroom has Double Sinks and Large Shower with Separate Jetted Tub. Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Master Closet. Cheery Sunroom also has Engineered Hardwoods & is a GREAT Spot for all your Extra Space Needs! Fenced Yard with Mini Barn for Storage! Don't Miss out on this Opportunity! There Won't Be Another Lease Opportunity Like this One!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6646 Heritage Hill Drive have any available units?
6646 Heritage Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6646 Heritage Hill Drive have?
Some of 6646 Heritage Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6646 Heritage Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6646 Heritage Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6646 Heritage Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6646 Heritage Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6646 Heritage Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6646 Heritage Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 6646 Heritage Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6646 Heritage Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6646 Heritage Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 6646 Heritage Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6646 Heritage Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6646 Heritage Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6646 Heritage Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6646 Heritage Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
