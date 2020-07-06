All apartments in Indianapolis
6611 Latona Drive

Location

6611 Latona Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful tri-level home has an abundance of natural lighting. It is located towards the end of the cul-de-sac, has a 2 car attached garage, comes with a very large backyard and spacious living space. It has sliding glass doors that open up to the large deck that is overlooking the backyard. This home is across from Pike School District. It is a must see and will NOT last long! Don't Delay!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 Latona Drive have any available units?
6611 Latona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6611 Latona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6611 Latona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 Latona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6611 Latona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6611 Latona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6611 Latona Drive offers parking.
Does 6611 Latona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6611 Latona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 Latona Drive have a pool?
No, 6611 Latona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6611 Latona Drive have accessible units?
No, 6611 Latona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 Latona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6611 Latona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6611 Latona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6611 Latona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

