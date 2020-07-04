All apartments in Indianapolis
6601 East 42nd Street
Location

6601 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72fea310d7 ---- This ranch home situated on large corner lot features three carpeted bedrooms, living room, spacious eat in kitchen with fridge and stove included, laundry room, spacious backyard and 2 car garage. Look no further, schedule your showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 E 42nd St have any available units?
6601 E 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 E 42nd St have?
Some of 6601 E 42nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 E 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
6601 E 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 E 42nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 E 42nd St is pet friendly.
Does 6601 E 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 6601 E 42nd St offers parking.
Does 6601 E 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 E 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 E 42nd St have a pool?
No, 6601 E 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 6601 E 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 6601 E 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 E 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6601 E 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

