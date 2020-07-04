6601 E 42nd St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72fea310d7 ---- This ranch home situated on large corner lot features three carpeted bedrooms, living room, spacious eat in kitchen with fridge and stove included, laundry room, spacious backyard and 2 car garage. Look no further, schedule your showing today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years